JCI Rises 0.03 Percent in Morning Session

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    04 April 2018 13:07 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Rises 0.03 Percent in Morning Session
Illustration (Photo: MI/Panca Syurkani)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.03 percent or 1.86 points to 6,320.87 before break on Wednesday.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, decreased by 0.08 percent or 0.8 points to 1,016.55 at the end of the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 181 stocks were up, 147 were down and 117 were unchanged.

Some of the top gainers were PT Magna Investama Mandiri Tbk (MGNA), PT Perdana Karya Perkasa Tbk (PKPK), PT Bukit Darmo Property Tbk (BKDP), PT Bank Harda Internasional Tbk (BBHI), PT Gading Development Tbk (GAMA).

Some of the top losers were PT Budi Starch & Sweetener Tbk (BUDI), PT Golden Plantation Tbk (GOLL), PT Bekasi Asri Pemula Tbk (BAPA), PT Dyandra Media International  and PT Inti Agri Resources Tbk (IIKP).


(WAH)

