Indonesian Stocks Surge 1.08% in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.08 percent or 62.42 points to 5,876.79 before break on Tuesday.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 0.89 percent or 8.15 points to 925.01 at the end of the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 218 stocks were up, 121 were down and 113 were unchanged.The top gainers were PT Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia Tbk (TKIM), PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk (ENRG), PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk (IMAS), PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk (ERAA) and PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk.The top losers were PT First Indo American Leasing Tbk (FINN), PT Malacca Trust Wuwungan Insurance Tbk (MTWI), PT Guna Timur Raya Tbk (TRUK), PT Elnusa Tbk (ELSA) and PT Wahana Pronatural Tbk (WAPO).(WAH)