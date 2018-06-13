Toyota Investing $1 billion in Asian Ride-Share Firm Grab

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Monday he was scrapping a project to build a high-speed railway to Singapore, in an…
The search for flight MH370 will end next week, Malaysia's transport minister said Wednesday, more than four years after the p…
Thai police blocked anti-junta protesters from marching to Government House on Tuesday to mark four years of military rule, one of…
Scandal-tainted former Malaysian leader Najib Razak arrived Tuesday at the anti-corruption agency for questioning over a massive f…
Selain air putih, ada beberapa minuman lain yang baik diminum untuk menjaga tubuh tetap terhidrasi.
Orang yang mengikuti diet Mediterania memiliki risiko lebih rendah terkena diabetes tipe 2.
Major markets in Asia and Europe rose Tuesday after Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un held a historic summit, while investors look ahea…
Asian investors were cautious on Tuesday as they keep watch on the historic summit between Donald Trump and North Korean leader Ki…
Companies listed in Britain will be required to reveal the gap between the salaries of their chief executives and employees under …
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait have offered $2.5 billion in aid for Jordan to ease its economic crisis followin…
Bank Indonesia (BI) has projected that the country will recorded an inflation of 0.22 percent in the end of June 2018.
Indonesia’s official reserve assets stood at $122.9 billion as of end-May 2018, Bank Indonesia (BI) announced Friday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.85 percent or 113.07 points to 5,993.63 on Friday, June 8, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.84 percent or 51.07 points to 6,055.63 before break on Friday.
Europe and hosts Canada warned US President Donald Trump on Thursday that they will not be intimidated at the G7 summit, despite f…