JCI Down 0.489%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 0.489 percent to 5,616.545 points on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
The transaction volume reached around 10.6 billion shares. The transaction value reached 6.4 trillion rupiah.
Asian markets turned lower Thursday, tracking a sell-off on Wall Street.
Tokyo stocks rose Wednesday morning, tracking gains in New York but investors moved cautiously ahead of a summit between Chinese P…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 45.034 points or 0.803 percent to 5,651.823 points on Tuesday, April 4, 2017.
Tokyo led Asian markets lower Tuesday, hit by a stronger yen as investors fled to safety following a suspected terror attack in Sa…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 38.683 points or 0.695 percent to 5,606.789 points on Monday, April 3, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 24.846 points or 0.444 percent to 5,568.106 points on Friday, March 31, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.442 points or 0.008 percent to 5,592.952 points on Thursday, March 30, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 51.308 points or 0.926 percent to 5,592.510 points on Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 25.932 points or 0.468 percent to 5,541.202 points on Monday, March 27, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index increased by 29.666 points or 0.536 percent to 5,563.759 points on Thursday, March 23, 2017.
Indonesian Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita has sent an objection letter to the European Union regarding the European Parliament…
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) recorded a net profit of Rp3.23 trillion in January-March 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 16 points on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.288 percent to 5,644.155 points on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
The Indonesian government has threatened to stop palm oil exports to European countries.
Traders were subdued as they watched developments following last week's US strike on Syria and intensifying sabre-rattling by …
PT Railink is optimistic that the Soekarno-Hatta Airport railway will be operational by June 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 41 points on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.290 percent to 5,627.923 points on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
Indonesia is set to host the 3rd Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Member Countries Sovereign Forum in Nusa Dua, Bali on April 10-12,…