JCI Down 0.489%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 0.489 percent to 5,616.545 points on Thursday, April 13, 2017.



The transaction volume reached around 10.6 billion shares. The transaction value reached 6.4 trillion rupiah.

As many as 143 stocks were up, 173 stocks were down and 129 stocks were stagnant.The LQ45 decreased by 0.779 percent to 926.281 points. The Jakata Islamic Index (JII) decreased by 0.670 percent to 721.698 points.The miscellaneous sector decreased by 0.796 percent to 1,445.924 points. The agriculture sector decreased by 0.747 percent to 1,850.650 points.(WAH)