Indonesia's Economy Grows 5.01% in Q1 2017

Suci Sedya Utami    •    05 Mei 2017 12:50 WIB
Indonesia's Economy Grows 5.01% in Q1 2017
Illustration (Photo: MI/Galih Pradipta)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Friday that Indonesia's gross domestic product (GDP) growth reached 5.01 percent in the first quarter of 2017.

"It can be higher in the future," BPS chairman Suhariyanto said.

It was primarily influenced by rising commodity prices. It was also influenced by improving export activites.

"The commodities are palm oil and rubber," Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution said.

It reached 4.94 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016. It reached 4.92 percent in the first quarter of 2016. 


(WAH)

