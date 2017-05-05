Indonesia's Economy Grows 5.01% in Q1 2017

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Friday that Indonesia's gross domestic product (GDP) growth reached 5.01 percent in the first quarter of 2017.
"It can be higher in the future," BPS chairman Suhariyanto said.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) believes Indonesia's gross domestic product growth can reach 5.1 percent this year and 5.3 pe…
The government has planned to cooperate with religious leaders to solve development issues.
The World Bank has predicted that Indonesia's economic growth can reach 5.2 percent this year.
President Joko Widodo believes North Kalimantan province can achieve higher economic growth.
The Indonesian Food and Beverage Association (GAPMMI) chairman Adhi S. Lukman believes that the national food and beverage industr…
The government believes that the national economic growth can reach around five percent this quarter.
The government is going to prepare economic measures to boost economic performances.
Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution believes Indonesian economic growth can reach 5.2-5.4 percen…
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) has announced that Indonesian economy grew 5.02 last year.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has estimated that Indonesian economy will improve this year.
Energy firms were among the main losers in Asian trade on Friday following a plunge in oil prices fuelled by fresh global glut con…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 33 points to Rp13,330 per dollar on Thursday, May 4, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.391 percent to 5,669 points on Thursday, May 4, 2017.
The Public Works and Public Housing Ministry has prepared Rp9.7 trillion funds to build 120 thousand houses.
The Energy and Mineral Resources on Wednesday announced that the average price of the Indonesian Crude Price (ICP) rose to USD49.5…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 19 points to Rp13,297 per dollar on Wednesdau, May 3, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.501 percent to 5,647.368 points on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Apple on Tuesday reported a rise in quarterly profits but its shares took a hit from slow-growing revenues and weaker iPhone sales…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 11 points to Rp13,316 per dollar on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.167 percent to 5,675.808 points on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.