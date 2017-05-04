JISDOR Down 33 Points

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 33 points to Rp13,330 per dollar on Thursday, May 4, 2017.



"The economic growth in the first quarter of 2017 may reach five percent," Samuel Sekuritas analyst Rangga Cipta said.

Meanwhile, the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.391 percent to 5,669 points today.The top gainers were PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BBRI), PT Jembo Cable Company Tbk (JECC),and PT Unggul Indah Cahaya Tbk (UNIC).The top losers were PT Sinar Mas Multiartha Tbk (SMMA), PT United Tractors Tbk (UNTR), and PT Bukit Asam Tbk (PTBA).(WAH)