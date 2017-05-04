JISDOR Down 33 Points

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 33 points to Rp13,330 per dollar on Thursday, May 4, 2017.
"The economic growth in the first quarter of 2017 may reach five percent," Samuel Sekuritas analyst Rangga Cipta said.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by eight points on Friday, April 21, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 29 points on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 44 points on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
The Indonesian Stock Exchange (IDX) will close for the Jakarta gubernatorial runoff election runoff on Wednesday.
Bank Indonesia recorded that the country's external debt reached USD321.7 billion in February 2017.
Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati confirmed on Monday that she will attend the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2017…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar (JISDOR) appreciated by 34 points on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) recorded a net profit of Rp3.23 trillion in January-March 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 16 points on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 41 points on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.391 percent to 5,669 points on Thursday, May 4, 2017.
The Public Works and Public Housing Ministry has prepared Rp9.7 trillion funds to build 120 thousand houses.
The Energy and Mineral Resources on Wednesday announced that the average price of the Indonesian Crude Price (ICP) rose to USD49.5…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 19 points to Rp13,297 per dollar on Wednesdau, May 3, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.501 percent to 5,647.368 points on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Apple on Tuesday reported a rise in quarterly profits but its shares took a hit from slow-growing revenues and weaker iPhone sales…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 11 points to Rp13,316 per dollar on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.167 percent to 5,675.808 points on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) recorded 1.02 million foreign tourists in March 2017, an increase of 11.64 percent compared to…
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) on Tuesday announced that the country's inflation rate reached 0.09 percent in April 2017.