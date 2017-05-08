En
Indonesia's Forex Reserves Rise to USD123.2 Billion in April 2017

Arif Wicaksono    •    08 Mei 2017 21:35 WIB
En Business (En)
Indonesia's Forex Reserves Rise to USD123.2 Billion in April 2017
Illustration (Photo: Bank Indonesia)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesia's foreign exchange reserve asset position increased by USD1.4 billion to USD123.2 billion in April 2017

"The increase was primarily attributable to foreign exchange receipts," Bank Indonesia announced Monday.

The foreign exchange reserve asset position last month covered 8.9 months of imports or 8.6 months of imports and government external debt repayments.

"Well above the international standards of reserves adequacy at 3 months of imports," the central bank added.

The foreign exchange reserve asset possition was enough to maintain the resilience of the external sector and strengthen the sustainability of Indonesian economic growth.


(WAH)

