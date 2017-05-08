Indonesia's Forex Reserves Rise to USD123.2 Billion in April 2017

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesia's foreign exchange reserve asset position increased by USD1.4 billion to USD123.2 billion in April 2017
"The increase was primarily attributable to foreign exchange receipts," Bank Indonesia announced Monday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 21 points to Rp13,299 per dollar on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 24 points to Rp13,296 per dollar on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by eight points on Friday, April 21, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 29 points on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 44 points on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
The Indonesian Stock Exchange (IDX) will close for the Jakarta gubernatorial runoff election runoff on Wednesday.
Bank Indonesia recorded that the country's external debt reached USD321.7 billion in February 2017.
Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati confirmed on Monday that she will attend the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2017…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar (JISDOR) appreciated by 34 points on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) recorded a net profit of Rp3.23 trillion in January-March 2017.
Mengemil memang nikmat, namun jika tak memperhatikan jumlah kalori yang masuk, berat badan Anda bisa…
Bermain di luar rumah sangat dianjurkan untuk dilakukan anak. Mengapa?
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by nine points to Rp13,339 per dollar on Friday, May 5, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.246 percent to 5,683 points on Friday, May 5, 2017.
PT PLN has stated that effective electricity subsidy policies can save at least Rp2 trillion funds.
Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Friday that Indonesia's gross domestic product (GDP) growth reached …
Energy firms were among the main losers in Asian trade on Friday following a plunge in oil prices fuelled by fresh global glut con…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 33 points to Rp13,330 per dollar on Thursday, May 4, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.391 percent to 5,669 points on Thursday, May 4, 2017.
The Public Works and Public Housing Ministry has prepared Rp9.7 trillion funds to build 120 thousand houses.
The Energy and Mineral Resources on Wednesday announced that the average price of the Indonesian Crude Price (ICP) rose to USD49.5…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 19 points to Rp13,297 per dollar on Wednesdau, May 3, 2017.