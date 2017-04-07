JCI Down 0.471%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.471 percent to 5,653.486 points on Friday, April 7, 2017.



The transaction volume reached around 9.7 billion shares. The transaction value reached around 7.4 trillon rupiah.

As many as 116 stocks were up, 203 stocks were down and 111 stocks were stagnant.The LQ45 index decreased by 0.817 percent to 937.238 points. The Jakarta Islamic Index (JII) decreased by 0.765 percent to 723.816 points.The miscellaneous sector decreased by 1.690 percent to 1,452.334 points. The manufacturing sector decreased 0.753 percent to 1,466.450 points.(WAH)