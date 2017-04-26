RI's GDP Growth Can Reach 5.6% in 2018: Bappenas

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) believes the country's gross domestic product growth can reach 5.6 percent next year.
"That is the latest estimation," National Development Planning Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said on Wednesday.
President Joko Widodo believes North Kalimantan province can achieve higher economic growth.
The Indonesian Food and Beverage Association (GAPMMI) chairman Adhi S. Lukman believes that the national food and beverage industr…
The government believes that the national economic growth can reach around five percent this quarter.
The government is going to prepare economic measures to boost economic performances.
Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution believes Indonesian economic growth can reach 5.2-5.4 percen…
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) has announced that Indonesian economy grew 5.02 last year.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has estimated that Indonesian economy will improve this year.
Standard Chartered has predicted that the Indonesian economy will grow 5.3 percent this year.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution mentioned that he is still preparing the fifteenth economic policy pack…
The Indonesian Retailers Association (Aprindo) believes retail sector will grow ten percent this year.
Anak sebaiknya tidak diperkenalkan menggunakan gadget terlalu dini. Mengapa?
Penuaan bisa terjadi lebih cepat akibat faktor gaya hidup tidak sehat.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.805 percent to 5,726.530 points on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
The Invesment coordinating Board (BKPM) reported that the country's investment realization reached Rp165.8 trillion in the fir…
Trade tensions spiked between Washington and Ottawa on Tuesday as President Donald Trump accused Canada of being 'very rough&#…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 24 points to Rp13,296 per dollar on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.288 percent to 5,680.796 points on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by eight points on Friday, April 21, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI)increased by 1.236 percent to 5,664.475 points on Friday, April 21, 2017.
Tokyo shares opened higher Friday, buoyed by fresh hopes for US tax cuts and comments from Japan's top central banker that mon…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 29 points on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 0.200 percent to 922.713 points on Thursday, April 20, 2017.