RI's GDP Growth Can Reach 5.6% in 2018: Bappenas

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) believes the country's gross domestic product growth can reach 5.6 percent next year.



"That is the latest estimation," National Development Planning Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said on Wednesday.

The government will prepare several economic measures. It will monitor various global conditions."We will prioritize processing, agriculture and tourism sectors," Bambang said.The government will announce the 2018 budget draft next August. It will discuss the 2018 budget draft at the end of the year.(WAH)