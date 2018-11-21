Ministries Urged to Improve Investment Policies

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has said related ministries and agencies should create innovative measures to be able to attract more investments.



"Our investment and tax policies should be periodically evaluated. The policies should be attractive," said Jokowi at the Bogor Palace, Bogor, West Java on Wednesday, November 21, 2018.

"Our investment policies should not only focus on creating jobs. The polices should also focus on empowering local economic actors," Jokowi added.Last week, the government announced the sixteenth economic policy package. According to reports, the policy package comprises expansion of the tax holiday program, adjustment of the negative investment list (DNI) and strengtheninng of rules on repatriating revenue from resource exports.According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesian economy grew by 5.17 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2018. Cumulatively, the economy also grew by 5.17 percent in the first three quarters of 2018.(WAH)