Govt to Anticipate Global Economic Slowdown

Husen Miftahudin    •    22 Januari 2019 18:56 WIB
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati (Photo:MI/Susanto)

Jakarta: The government is committed to anticipate the weakening of global economy as IMF revised down its global economic growth forecast in 2019 by 0.2 percentage point to 3.5 percent.

"It revised down its global economic forecast in 2019 by 0.2 percentage point," Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told reporters on Tuesday.

"We will focus on maintaining growth and stability despite changes in the external environment," she added.

According to IMF, economic growth across advanced economies is estimated to only reach 2 percent in 2019. In the meantime, economic activity in emerging and developing economies is also projected to tick down to 4.5 percent in 2019,

"We have revised downwards our forecasts for advanced economies slightly mainly due to downward revisions for the euro area," the agency said in a written statement on Monday.

"The outlook for emerging markets and developing economies reflects the continued headwinds from weaker capital flows following higher US policy rates and exchange rate depreciations, even though they have become less extreme," it stated. 


(WAH)

