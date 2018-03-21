JISDOR Appreciates Rp13,759 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.01 percent or two points to Rp13,759 per dollar on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.



According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate depreciated by 0.09 percent or 13 points to Rp13,761 per dollar as of 4:59 AM EDT or 3:59 PM Jakarta time.

The Jakarta Commposite Index (JCI) surged by 1.11 percent or 69.25 points to 6,312.83 in today's trading session.According to RTI Infokom, as many as 250 stocks were up, 109 were down and 115 were unchanged.Some of the top gainers were PT Dharma Samudera Fishing Line Tbk (DSFI), PT Asia Pacific Fibers Tbk (POLY), PT Centratama Telekomnikasi Indonesia Tbk (CENT).