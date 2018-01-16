En
Burger

'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

JCI Rises 0.44% in First Session

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    16 Januari 2018 12:51 WIB
stock market (en)
JCI Rises 0.44% in First Session
illustration (Photo;Antara/Puspa Perwitasari)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.44 percent or 28.04 points to 6,410.23 before break on Tuesday.

According to RTI, the transaction volume was about 6.64 billion shares worth around 4.51 trillion rupiahs.

Meanwhile, as many as 176 stocks were up, 127 were down and 131 were unchanged.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 0.53 percent or 5.69 points to 1,089.77 at the end of the morning session.

In the first session, the top gainers were PT Medco Energi International Tbk (MEDC), PT Aneka Tambang (Persero) Tbk (ANTM), PT Trada Alam Minera Tbk (TRAM), PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (INCO) and PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk (BWPT).

On the other hand, the top losers were PT Intikeramik Alamasri Inds. Tbk (IKAI), PT MNC Investama Tbk (BHIT), PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk (RALS), PT Adaro Energy Tbk (ADRO) and PT Global Mediacom Tbk (BMTR).


(WAH)

