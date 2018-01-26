En
JISDOR Depreciates to Rp13,303 Per Dollar

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    26 Januari 2018 19:55 WIB
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Puspa Perwitasari)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.1 percent or 13 points from Rp13,290 per dollar to Rp13,303 per dollar on Friday, January 26, 2018.

According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate depreciated by 0.13 percent or 17 points from Rp13,289 per dollar to Rp13,306 per dollar today.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.69 percent or 45.29 points to 6,660.62 at the end of the afternoon session.

According  to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 12.48 billion shares worth around 10.44 trillion rupiahs.

Moreover, as many as 209 stocks were up, 148 were down and 121 were unchanged.



(WAH)

