JISDOR Depreciates to Rp13,303 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.1 percent or 13 points from Rp13,290 per dollar to Rp13,303 per dollar on Friday, January 26, 2018.
According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate depreciated by 0.13 percent or 17 points from Rp13,289 per dollar to Rp13,306 per dollar today.
Bukalapak salah satu toko online yang berpartisipasi di Harbolnas 2017.
Harbolnas 2017 akan berlangsung pada 11 hingga 15 Desember.
US President Donald Trump will tell the Davos global elite on Friday that he wants free trade as long as it is "fair and reci…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.69 percent or 45.29 points to 6,660.62 on Friday, January 26, 2018.
Bank Indonesia has predicted that the country's inflation rate will reach 0.73 percent in the fourth week of January 2018.
President Donald Trump will take a turn as America's salesman-in-chief Friday, trying to convince a sceptical band of the glob…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.42 percent or 27.95 points to 6643.28 before break on Friday.
American Airlines reported a dip in fourth-quarter profits Thursday due to higher costs as it projected stronger-than-expected 201…
The Jakarta Composite Index dropped by 0.002 percent or 0.164 points to 6,615.328 on Thursday, January 25, 2017.
The world's political and business elite headed Thursday into a compelling encounter with President Donald Trump as the United…
Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.23 percent or 15.48 to 6,600.01 before break on Thursday.