En
Burger

Most Popular

Jokowi to Attend 72nd Anniversary of TNI

Jokowi to Attend 72nd Anniversary of TNI

JCI Rises 0.327% in Opening Session

JCI Rises 0.327% in Opening Session

After Las Vegas Massacre, Trump Silent on Gun Control

After Las Vegas Massacre, Trump Silent on Gun Control

Jokowi Condemns Las Vegas Shooting

Jokowi Condemns Las Vegas Shooting

JISDOR Depreciates 0.61%

JISDOR Depreciates 0.61%

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JISDOR Depreciates 0.61%

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    03 Oktober 2017 18:52 WIB
currency market (en)
En Business (En)
JISDOR Depreciates 0.61%
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Puspa Perwitasari)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 83 points (0.61 percent) to Rp13,582 per dollar from RP13,499 per dollar on Tuesday, October 3, 2017.

According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate depreciated by two points (0.01 percent) to Rp13,542 per dollar from Rp13,540 per dollar today.

Baca juga
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 25.423 points (0.43 percent) to 5,939.453 at the end of the afternoon session.

According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume were about 8.39 billion shares worth around 6.25 trillion rupiah.

Moreover, as many as 167 stocks were up, 165 stocks were down and 114 stocks were unchanged.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0422 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv