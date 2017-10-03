JISDOR Depreciates 0.61%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 83 points (0.61 percent) to Rp13,582 per dollar from RP13,499 per dollar on Tuesday, October 3, 2017.



According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate depreciated by two points (0.01 percent) to Rp13,542 per dollar from Rp13,540 per dollar today.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 25.423 points (0.43 percent) to 5,939.453 at the end of the afternoon session.According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume were about 8.39 billion shares worth around 6.25 trillion rupiah.Moreover, as many as 167 stocks were up, 165 stocks were down and 114 stocks were unchanged.(WAH)