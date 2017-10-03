JISDOR Depreciates 0.61%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 83 points (0.61 percent) to Rp13,582 per dollar from RP13,499 per dollar on Tuesday, October 3, 2017.
According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate depreciated by two points (0.01 percent) to Rp13,542 per dollar from Rp13,540 per dollar today.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 55 points (0.4 percent) from Rp13,270 per dollar to Rp13,325 per do…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 12 points (0.09 percent) from RP13,258 per dollar to Rp13,270 per d…
The Jakarta Interbank spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 20 points (0.15 percent) from Rp13,238 per dollar to Rp13,258 per d…
Bank Indonesia recorded that the Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 23 points (0.17 percent) from Rp13,261…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 22 points (0.17 percent) from Rp13,239 per dollar to Rp13,261 per d…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 20 points (0.15 percent) from Rp13,209 per dollar to Rp13,239 per d…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 23 points from Rp13,186 per dollar to Rp13,209 per dollar on Wednes…
Bank Indonesia (BI) recorded the Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated 32 points (0.24 percent) to Rp13,186 per …
Bank Indonesia recorded the Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 130 points (0.98 percent) to Rp13,154 per d…
Bank Indonesia recorded the Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 47 points (0.35 percent) to Rp13,284 per do…
Menggunakan krim pada malam secara teratur akan membuat kulit wajah terjaga elastisitas dan kesegara…
Sarapan dapat meningkatkan kinerja otak, memberikan nutrisi yang dibutuhkan tubuh, dan membantu menu…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 25.423 points (0.43 percent) to 5,939.453 on Tuesday, October 3, 2017.
Bank Indonesia has reported that Jakarta province experienced an inflation of 0.05 percent month-to-month in September 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 19.316 points (0.327 percent) to 5,933.346 in the morning session on Tuesday, Octob…
The Central Statistcs Agency (BPS) has reported the number of foreign tourist visits stood at 1.4 million arrivals in August …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by seven points (0.05 percent) from Rp14,492 per dollar to Rp14,…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 13.176 points (0.223 percent) to 5,914.03 on Monday, October 2, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 20.215 points (0.343 percent) to 5,921.069 in the moning session on Monday, October…
Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency (BPS) has announced the country's inflation rate stood at 0.13 percent month-on-mont…
Confidence among Japan's biggest manufacturers has jumped to its highest level in a decade, a key central survey showed Monday…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 28 points (0.21 percent) to Rp13,492 per dollar from Rp13,464 per d…