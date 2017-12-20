JCI Drops 0.94%

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.94 percent, or 58.18 points, to 6,109.48 on Wednesday, December 20, 2017.



According to RTI Infokom, the transaction were about 14.94 billion shares worth around nine trillion rupiah.

Furthermore, as many as 223 stocks were down, 115 were up and 118 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) slumped by 1.38 percent, or 14.42 pointsmm to 1,027.47 in the closing session.In the afternoon session, the top losers were PT Global Mediacom Tbk (BMTR), PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk (SRIL), PT Barito Pacific Tbk (BRPT), PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk (DOID) and PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk (LPKR).On the other hand, the top gainers were PT Bumi Teknokultura Unggul Tbk (BTEK), PT Dwi Guna Laksana Tbk (DWGL), PT Campina Ice Cream Industry Tbk (CAMP), PT Indofarma Tbk (INAF) and PT Bank Danamon Tbk (BDMN).(WAH)