JCI Rises 56.15 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index increased by 0.9 percent, or 56.15 points, to 6,277.17 on Wednesday, December 27, 2017.



According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume was about 27.19 billion shares worth around 9.62 trillion rupiahs.

Moreover, as many as 222 stocks were up, 128 were down and 127 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks increased by 0.89 percent, or 9.28 points, to 1,063.03 on Wednesday afternoon.In the closing session, the top gainers were PT Star Petrochem Tbk (STAR), PT Bank Danamon Tbk (BDMN), PT Krakatay Steel (Persero) Tbk (KRAS), PT Elnusa Tbk (ELSA) and PT Nusa Konstruksi Enjiniring Tbk (DGIK).Meanwhile, the top losers were PT Gading Development Tbk (GAMA), PT Adhi Karya (Persero) Tbk, PT Global Mediacom Tbk (BMTR), PT Kimia Farma Tbk (KAEF) and PT PP (Persero) Tbk (PTPP).(WAH)