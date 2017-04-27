Australia to Restrict Gas Exports As Energy Crisis Bites

Metrotvnews.com, Sydney: Australia will enforce export restrictions on major gas producers, the prime minister said Thursday, to shore up domestic supply as a growing energy crisis sees power prices rise and blackouts more common.
The country is expected to surpass Qatar as the world's largest liquid natural gas producer by 2020, with Japan, China and South Korea key buyers. But booming export demands have left it short of local supplies.
