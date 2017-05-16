House Price Growth Reaches 1.23% in Q1 2017: BI

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Bank Indonesia reported that the Residential Property Price Index accelerated to 1.23 percent in January-March 2017 from 0.37 percent in October-December 2016.
The increase was primarily influenced by higher construction material prices and construction worker wages.
Indonesia's foreign exchange reserve asset position increased by USD1.4 billion to USD123.2 billion in April 2017
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by nine points to Rp13,339 per dollar on Friday, May 5, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 33 points to Rp13,330 per dollar on Thursday, May 4, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 19 points to Rp13,297 per dollar on Wednesdau, May 3, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 11 points to Rp13,316 per dollar on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 28 points to Rp13,327 per dollar on Friday, April 28, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 21 points to Rp13,299 per dollar on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 24 points to Rp13,296 per dollar on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by eight points on Friday, April 21, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 29 points on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
The Central Statistics Agency reported the country's imports decreased to USD11.93 billion in April 2017 from USD13.36 billion…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) increased by 21 points to Rp13,319 per dollar on Monday, May 15, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.241 percent to 5,688.870 points on Monday, May 15, 2017.
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) recorded that the country's exports decreased by 10.30 percent to USD13.17 billion in Apri…
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) reported that the country's trade surplus reached USD1.24 billion in April 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 15 points to Rp13,340 per dollar on Friday, May 12, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.393 percent to 5,675.216 points on Friday, May 12, 2017.
Bank Indonesia recorded that the country's balance of payments surplus reached USD4.5 billion in the first quarter of 2017. …