En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JISDOR Appreciates to Rp13319 Per Dollar

Arif Wicaksono    •    15 Mei 2017 17:49 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JISDOR Appreciates to Rp13319 Per Dollar
Illustration (Photo: AFP)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) increased by 21 points to Rp13,319 per dollar on Monday, May 15, 2017.

"Domestic political stability could help the rupiah," Binaartha Sekuritas senior analyst Reza Priyambada said.

Baca juga
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.241 percent to 5,688.870 points today.

The transaction volume reached around 9.2 billion shares worth around 7.1 trillion rupiah.

As many as 143 stocks were up, 173 stocks were down and 116 stocks were unchanged.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0432 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv