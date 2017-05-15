JISDOR Appreciates to Rp13319 Per Dollar

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) increased by 21 points to Rp13,319 per dollar on Monday, May 15, 2017.



"Domestic political stability could help the rupiah," Binaartha Sekuritas senior analyst Reza Priyambada said.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.241 percent to 5,688.870 points today.The transaction volume reached around 9.2 billion shares worth around 7.1 trillion rupiah.As many as 143 stocks were up, 173 stocks were down and 116 stocks were unchanged.(WAH)