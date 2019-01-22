Govt Committed to Achieve GDP Growth Target

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Darmin Nasution is confident that Indonesian gross domestic product (GDP) growth can reach 5.3 percent in 2019.
"The global economy is still recovering. But the target is still feasible," Darmin told reporters on Monday.
