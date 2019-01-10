7.5% Non-Oil and Gas Export Growth Target Set for 2019

Jakarta: Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita has said that Indonesia's non-oil and gas exports could reach US$175.9 billion this year.



"Amid global and domestic uncertainties, our traget is US$175.9 billion," the NasDem Party politician told reporters on Thursday, January 10, 2018.

"It means that our non-oil and gas exports could grow by 7.5 percent compared to the previous year," he added.According to the Central Statistics Agecny (BPS), Indonesia posted a trade deficit of US$2.05 billion in November. Cumulatively, the country recorded a trade deficit of USD7.52 billion from January until November.According to the report, the country's export value stood at USD14.83 billion in November. The number dropped by 6.69 percent compared to the previous month.On the other hand, the country's import value stood at USD16.88 billion in November. The number dropped by 4.47 percent compared to the previous month.(WAH)