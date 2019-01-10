7.5% Non-Oil and Gas Export Growth Target Set for 2019

Jakarta: Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita has said that Indonesia's non-oil and gas exports could reach US$175.9 billion this year.
"Amid global and domestic uncertainties, our traget is US$175.9 billion," the NasDem Party politician told reporters on Thursday, January 10, 2018.
