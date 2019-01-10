En
Burger

Most Popular

PDIP Commemorates Its 46th Anniversary

PDIP Commemorates Its 46th Anniversary

Jokowi Instructs Police to Investigate Bomb Threats in KPK Leaders' Homes

Jokowi Instructs Police to Investigate Bomb Threats in KPK Leaders' Homes

Bulog Has Enough Rice Stocks: Jokowi

Bulog Has Enough Rice Stocks: Jokowi

7.5% Non-Oil and Gas Export Growth Target Set for 2019

7.5% Non-Oil and Gas Export Growth Target Set for 2019

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

7.5% Non-Oil and Gas Export Growth Target Set for 2019

Husen Miftahudin    •    10 Januari 2019 18:37 WIB
economic growth (en)
En Business (En)
7.5% Non-Oil and Gas Export Growth Target Set for 2019
Illustration (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Jakarta: Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita has said that Indonesia's non-oil and gas exports could reach US$175.9 billion this year.

"Amid global and domestic uncertainties, our traget is US$175.9 billion," the NasDem Party politician told reporters on Thursday, January 10, 2018.

Baca juga
"It means that our non-oil and gas exports could grow by 7.5 percent compared to the previous year," he added.

According to the Central Statistics Agecny (BPS), Indonesia posted a trade deficit of US$2.05 billion in November. Cumulatively, the country recorded a trade deficit of USD7.52 billion from January until November.

According to the report, the country's export value stood at USD14.83 billion in November. The number dropped by 6.69 percent compared to the previous month.

On the other hand, the country's import value stood at USD16.88 billion in November. The number dropped by 4.47 percent compared to the previous month.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2019, metrotvnews.com, medcom.id - Media Group, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0315 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv