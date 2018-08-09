BI, RBA Renew Bilateral Currency Swap Agreement

Jakarta: The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and Bank Indonesia (BI) have agreed to renew their Bilateral Local Currency Swap Agreement (BCSA) which is due to expire in December 2018.
"It reflects the strong ongoing financial cooperation between Australia and Indonesia," said the Indonesian central bank in a written statement on Thursday.
The Indonesian government has spent around Rp566 billion to prepare for the upcoming IMF-World Bank Annual Meeting.
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) has warned that rising global oil prices could increase the prices of goods and services.
Indonesia recorded a month-to-month inflation of 0.28 percent in July 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Wednesda…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has intructed related government agencies to review the imports of non-strategic goods.
Sebuah penelitian menunjukkan, dua dari lima orang dewasa merasa lelah hampir sepanjang waktu.
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
The Finance Ministry has decided to erase various related taxes in order to boost export-oriented processing industry.
Bank Indonesia (BI) believes that the upcoming Asian Games could boost the economy of Jakarta.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution believes the country's economy could grow by 5.3 percent this year.
Indonesia posted a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5.27 percent in the second quarter of 2018, the Central Statistics Agenc…
Bank Indonesia (BI) has predicted a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5.15 percent in the second quarter of 2018.
Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry's oil and gas director general Djoko Siswanto on Friday revealed President Joko "Jo…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's economic team have checked he country's rice stock investory ahead of the dry s…
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution strongly believes the expansion of the B20 program could reduce trade d…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo opened the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2018 at the Indonesia Conve…