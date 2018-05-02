Indonesia Welcomes 1.36 Million Foreign Tourists in March 2018

Jakarta: The number of foreign tourist arrival to Indonesia stood at 1.36 million tourists in March 2018, rising by 28.76 compared to the same month last year.
"The number of foreign tourist arrival to Indonesia stood at 3.67 million tourists in the first quarter of 2018, rising by 14.87 percent compared to the same period last year," the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) deputy for distribution and service statistics Yunita Rusanti told Medcom.id this morning.
A fire broke out at the Jakarta Maritime Museum in North Jakarta on Tuesday morning at around 08.55 AM local time.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.42 percent or 59 points to Rp13,936 per dollar on Wednesday, May …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.29 percent or 17.64 points to 6,012.24 on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
Indonesia posted a month-to-month inflation of 0.1 percent in April 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Wednesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) fell by 0.05 percent or 2.97 points to 5,991.61 before break on Wednesday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.01 percent or two points to Rp13,877 per dollar on Monday, April …