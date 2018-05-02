Indonesia Welcomes 1.36 Million Foreign Tourists in March 2018

Jakarta: The number of foreign tourist arrival to Indonesia stood at 1.36 million tourists in March 2018, rising by 28.76 compared to the same month last year.



"The number of foreign tourist arrival to Indonesia stood at 3.67 million tourists in the first quarter of 2018, rising by 14.87 percent compared to the same period last year," the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) deputy for distribution and service statistics Yunita Rusanti told Medcom.id this morning.

Meanwhile, the room occupancy rate of star hotel segment in Indonesia stood at 57.1 percent in March 2018. The number rose by 2.4 percent compared to the same period last year.In addition, the average length of stay of foreign and domestic tourists at star hotels stood at 1.95 days in March 2018. The number rose by 0.06 points compared to the same period last year."The growth was quite strong in that period," she added.(WAH)