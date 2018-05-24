Trump Administration Weighs Slapping Tariffs on Auto Imports

Washington: The US Commerce Department said Wednesday it launched an inquiry that could allow the Trump administration to impose tariffs on auto imports over national security concerns.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced he initiated a so-called Section 232 investigation on auto trade -- which would provide the legal basis to impose tariffs, if his department finds imports threaten US national security -- after speaking with Donald Trump on the matter.
The US state of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, causing lava to spew out of ground fissures in residential areas an…
NASA is poised to launch its first lander to Mars since 2012, an unmanned spacecraft called InSight that aims to listen for quakes…
US President Donald Trump on Thursday admitted he reimbursed his lawyer for a $130,000 payment to a porn star, ending months of Wh…
A naked statue of Donald Trump, complete with a distended belly and jowly sneer, is to go on display at a Haunted Museum after a p…
Beberapa kasus kebakaran bisa saja terjadi saat rumah ditinggal pemiliknya. Misalnya, saat sedang mu…
Untuk membantu menjaga stamina tubuh selama berpuasa di bulan Ramadan, ada lima buah yang sebaiknya …
Car behemoth Volkswagen warned Thursday against "one-sided protectionism" after the United States said it was considerin…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.09 percent or 13 points to Rp14,205 per dollar on Thursday, May 2…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 2.69 percent or 154.54 points to 5,946.54 on Thursday, May 24, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 2.39 percent or 138.13 points to 5,930.13 before break on Thurday.
Perry Warjiyo has been officially inaugurated as the new Bank Indonesia governor for the 2018-2023 period.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.1 percent or 14 points to Rp14,192 per dollar on Wednesday, May 2…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.71 percent or 40.89 points to 5792 on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
A unit of electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn said it will launch an initial public offering in China on Thursday aimed at rai…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) inceased by 1.39 percent or 79.81 points to 5830.93 before break on Wednesday.