Govt Ensures Rice Stock Levels ahead of Dry Season

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's economic team have checked the country's rice stock investory ahead of the dry season.



"The president recently found slightly higher rice prices in large markets. We then showed the rice stock levels in our storages, said Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution in Jakarta on Friday.

According to the government data, the National Statistics Agency (Bulog) currently stores 1.8 million tons of medium-quality rice. In addition to that, the government agency also stores 200 thousand tons of premium-quality rice."The production activities are still on going. The rice stock levels are still growing," the Working Cabinet member said."We could save 2 million tons of rice by the end of the year. We would have enough rice until the next harvest in February-March 2018," the former Bank Indonesia governor added.(WAH)