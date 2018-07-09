En
Burger

Thai Cave Rescue Face Race Againts Time

39 Fishing Boats Burned in Benoa Port Fire

Xiaomi Shares Fell Almost 6 Percent on Hong Kong Debut

Indonesian Stocks Surge in First Session

JCI Up 112 Points

JCI Up 112 Points

   •    09 Juli 2018 17:32 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Up 112 Points
Illustration (Photo:Antara/Agung Rajasa)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.98 percent or 112.46 points to 5,807.38 on Monday, July 9, 2018.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 2.4 percent or 21.48 points to 916.86 in today's trading.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was 9.58 billion shares worth 7.33 trillion rupiahs.

As many as 281 stocks were up, 114 were down and 108 were unchanged.

The top gainers were PT First Indo American Leasing Tbk (FINN), PT Trimuda Nuansa Citra Tbk (TNCA) and PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (FREN).

The top losers were PT Guna Timur Raya Tbk (TRUK), PT Soechi Lines Tbk (SOCI) and PT United Tractors Tbk (UNTR).

According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate appreciated by 0.31 percent or 45 points to Rp14,330 per dollar as of 04:54 AM EDT or 03:54 PM Jakarta time.


(WAH)

