JCI Up 112 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.98 percent or 112.46 points to 5,807.38 on Monday, July 9, 2018.
The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 2.4 percent or 21.48 points to 916.86 in today's trading.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.1 percent or 5.69 points to 5,739.33 on Thursday, July 5, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.35 percent or 20.12 points to 5,713.52 before break on Wednesday.
Asian stocks edged down Thursday as investors fretted over US-China tariffs which are due to kick in within hours and threaten to …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.77 percent or 99.7 points to 5,733.64 on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.14 percent or 64.61 points to 5,759.52 before break on Monday.
Asian markets rallied on Monday, extending their gains at the end of last week, following another strong US jobs report that reinf…
Shares of Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi fell almost 6 percent in its trading debut in Hong Kong Monday, a long-awaited IPO overs…
A burst of US exports of soybeans, commercial aircraft and other goods drove the American trade gap to its lowest level in 18 mont…
The Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs has proposed a number of measures to reduce the growing trade deficit.
The Upstream Oil and Gas Regulatory Special Task Force (SKK Migas) has reported the national oil and gas lifting only reached 1.92…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.77 percent or 44.42 points to 5,694.91 on Friday, July 6, 2018.
Punishing US tariffs on Chinese imports took effect on Friday, the first shot in what Beijing called "the largest trade war i…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.63 percent or 36.05 points to 5,703.28 brefore break on Friday.