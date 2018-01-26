BI Predicts Inflation of 0.73% in 4th Week of January 2017

Jakarta: Bank Indonesia has predicted that the country's inflation rate will reach 0.73 percent in the fourth week of January 2018.



"The annual inflation is around 3.36 percent. The annual inflation target is around 3.5 pecent," said BI Governor Agus Martowardojo in Central Jakarta on Friday afternoon.



This month's inflation is mainly influenced by rice, chicken meat, vegetable and chilli prices. It is also affected by other factors.



"The government will import rice stocks to maintain rice suppplies. We should observe the distribution process to prevent any obstacle," he added.



The Central statistics Agency (BPS) recorded a monthly inflation of 0.71 percent in December. It recorded an annual inflation of 3.61 percent last year.

(WAH)