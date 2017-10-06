JCI Rebounds 0.059%

En
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    06 Oktober 2017 16:53 WIB
Illustration (Photo: MI/Usman Iskandar)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 3.472 points (0.059 percent) to 5,905.378 on Friday, October 7, 2017.

According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume were about 6.46 billion shares worth around 6.64 trillion rupiah.

Moreover, as many as 149 stocks were up, 168 were down and 119 were unchanged.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 1,824 points (0.186 percent) to 984.678 at the end of the afternoon session.

The top gainers were PT Rukun Raharja Tbk (RAJA), Pt Arthavest Tbk (ARTA), PT Nusantara Infrastructure Tbk (META), PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (SMGR), PT Timah (Persero) Tbk (TINS).

The top losers were PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI), PT Logindo Samudramakmur Tbk (LEAD), PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGAS), PT Nusa Konstruksi Enjiniring Tbk (DGIK), PT Bekasi Fajar Industrial Estate bk (BEST).


(WAH)

