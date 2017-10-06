JCI Rebounds 0.059%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 3.472 points (0.059 percent) to 5,905.378 on Friday, October 7, 2017.
According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume were about 6.46 billion shares worth around 6.64 trillion rupiah.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 19.316 points (0.327 percent) to 5,933.346 in the morning session on Tuesday, Octob…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 13.176 points (0.223 percent) to 5,914.03 on Monday, October 2, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 20.215 points (0.343 percent) to 5,921.069 in the moning session on Monday, October…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 59.807 points (1.024 percent) to 5,900.854 on Friday, September 29, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 48.382 points (0.828 percent) to 5,889.429 in the opening session of Monday, Septem…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 21.98 points (0.375 percent) to 5,814.047 on Thursday, September 28, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 2.292 points (0.039 percent) to 5,860.735 in the opening session on Thursday, Septe…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.935 points (0.016 percent) to 5,863.027 on Wednesday, September 27, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 4.034 points (0.069 percent) to 5,859.928 at the opening session on Wednesday, Sept…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 30.65 points (0.52 percent) to 5,863.962 on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.
Menggunakan krim pada malam secara teratur akan membuat kulit wajah terjaga elastisitas dan kesegara…
Sarapan dapat meningkatkan kinerja otak, memberikan nutrisi yang dibutuhkan tubuh, dan membantu menu…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by two points (0.01 percent) from 13,483 per dollar to Rp13,485 per do…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 2.247 points (0.038 percent) to 5,899.659 in the morning session on Friday, October…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by six points (0.04 percent) to Rp13,483 per dollar from Rp13,489 per …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 49.589 points (0.833 percent) to 5,901.906 on Thursday, October 5, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 35.212 points (0.592 percent) to 5,916.263 in the morning session on Thursday, Octo…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 93 points (0.68 percent) to Rp13,489 per dollar from Rp13,582 per d…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 12.022 points (0.202 percent) to 5,951,475 on Wednesday, October 4, 2017.
Nissan factories routinely forged inspection documents for new vehicles, reports said Wednesday, as a scandal mounted around Japan…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 83 points (0.61 percent) to Rp13,582 per dollar from RP13,499 per d…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 25.423 points (0.43 percent) to 5,939.453 on Tuesday, October 3, 2017.