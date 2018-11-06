Plantation Sector Still Struggling: Minister

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution has explained that the Indonesian economy is currently dominated by Java provinces due to decreasing commodity prices.



"If commoditiy prices are low, the contribution of non-Java provinces will be low," Darmin told reporters on Tuesday.

"The mining sector is recovering, while plantation sector is still strugling," he added.According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesian economy grew by 5.17 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2018. On the production side, the highest growth was achieved by the Other Services sector at 9.19 percent. On the expenditure side, the highest growth was achieved by the Non-Profit Institutions Serving Households component at 8.49%.Cumulatively, the Indonesian economy grew by 5.17 percent in the first three quarters of 2018. By production, the highest growth was achieved by the Other Services sector at 8.95 percent. By expenditures, the highest growth was achieved by the Non-Profit Institutions Serving Households component at 8.45%."It reached 5.17 percent in the first three quarters. It may reach around 5.2 percent by the end of the year," he said.(WAH)