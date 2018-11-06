En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Plantation Sector Still Struggling: Minister

Eko Nordiansyah    •    06 November 2018 19:47 WIB
indonesian economy (en)
En Business (En)
Plantation Sector Still Struggling: Minister
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution (Photo:Cabinet Secretary)

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution has explained that the Indonesian economy is currently dominated by Java provinces due to decreasing commodity prices.

"If commoditiy prices are low, the contribution of non-Java provinces will be low," Darmin told reporters on Tuesday.

Baca juga
"The mining sector is recovering, while plantation sector is still strugling," he added.

According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesian economy grew by 5.17 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2018. On the production side, the highest growth was achieved by the Other Services sector at 9.19 percent. On the expenditure side, the highest growth was achieved by the Non-Profit Institutions Serving Households component at 8.49%.

Cumulatively, the Indonesian economy grew by 5.17 percent in the first three quarters of 2018. By production, the highest growth was achieved by the Other Services sector at 8.95 percent. By expenditures, the highest growth was achieved by the Non-Profit Institutions Serving Households component at 8.45%.

"It reached 5.17 percent in the first three quarters. It may reach around 5.2 percent by the end of the year," he said.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0412 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv