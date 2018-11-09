En
BI Predicts Annual Inflation of 3.2% in 2018

Desi Angriani    •    09 November 2018 17:45 WIB
indonesian economy (en)
En Business (En)
BI Predicts Annual Inflation of 3.2% in 2018
Illustration (Photo:MI/Panca Syurkani)

Jakarta: Bank Indonesia (BI) has projected that the country would post an annual inflation of 3.2 percent by the end of 2018.

"It could be lower than our earlier estmitates. It could be around 3.2 percent," BI Governor Perry Warjiyo told reporters on Friday, November 8, 2018.

According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), the country's year-on-year inflation reached 3.16 percent last month. In addition, the country's year-to-date inflation stood at 2.22 percent in the same month.

"Year-to-date's inflation stood at 2.22 percent and year-on-year's inflation stood at 3.16 percent," BPS chairman Suhariyanto told a press conference last week.

According to him, as many as 66 surveyed cities experienced inflation. On the other hand, the other 16 surveyed cities experienced deflation.

The highest inflation was recorded in Pare-Pare with 2.7 percent, while the lowest inflation was recorded in Cilegon with 0.01 percent.

The highest deflation was recorded in Bengkulu with 0.74 percent, while the lowest deflation was recorded in Tangerang with 0.01 percent.


