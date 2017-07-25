Govt to Explain Rupiah Redenomination Program Clearly

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The government will carefully promote the controversial rupiah redenomination program, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Tuesday.



"We should explain to the public. We should learn from other countries," the former World Bank managing director said.

The ministry will propose the rupiah redenemination bill to the parliament. The ministry will prepare the rupiah redenomination bill with Bank Indonesia."Bank Indonesia has approached the parliament. The Finance Ministry has approached the parliament," she said."We will discuss about the most suitable schedule. We will find the best solution," she added.(WAH)