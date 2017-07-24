JISDOR Appreciates to Rp13319 Per Dollar

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate appreciated by four points to Rp13,319 per dollar on Monday, July 24, 2017.
According to Bloomberg, the rupiah apppreciated by four points to Rp13,309 per dollar today.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 36.163 points or 0.627 percent to 5,801.587 points on Monday, July 24 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by three points to Rp13,323 per dollar on Friday, July 19, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 59.784 points or 1.026 percent to 5,766.424 points on Friday, July 19, 2017.
Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo on Friday visited the headquarters of the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs.
The Indonesia Automotive Industry Association (Gaikindo) revealed car sales reached 534,288 units in January-June 2017.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the Financial Services Authority (OJK) head Wimboh Santoso at the Presidential P…
Bank Indonesia maintained the central bank's 7-day Reverse Repo Rate at 4.75 percent this month.
