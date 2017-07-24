JISDOR Appreciates to Rp13319 Per Dollar

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate appreciated by four points to Rp13,319 per dollar on Monday, July 24, 2017.



According to Bloomberg, the rupiah apppreciated by four points to Rp13,309 per dollar today.

"Rupiah will continueto to strengthen today," Samuel Sekuritas analyst Rangga Cipta said.The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 36.163 points or 0.627 percent to 5,801.587 points this afternoon.According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume reached around 8.1 billion shares worth around 6.7 trillion rupiah.As many as 139 stocks were up, 179 stocks were down and 115 stocks were unchanged.(WAH)