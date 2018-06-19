China Accuses Trump of 'Blackmail' after New Tariffs Threat

Beijing: Beijing on Tuesday accused Donald Trump of "blackmail" and warned it would retaliate in kind after the US president threatened to impose fresh tariffs on Chinese goods, pushing the world's two biggest economies closer to a trade war.
Trump said on Monday he had asked the US Trade Representative to target $200 billion worth of imports for a 10 percent levy, citing China's "unacceptable" move to raise its own tariffs.
