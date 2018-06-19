Shanghai, Hong Kong Stocks Plunge on Trade War Fears

Hong Kong: Shanghai and Hong Kong stocks plunge on Tuesday on investors' fears that the US and China could be heading for a full-blown trade war following tit-for-tat tariff threats.
The plummet follows an announcement Monday by US President Donald Trump that he planned to hit the world's second largest economy with 10 percent levies on $200 billion worth of imports -- a move Beijing labelled "blackmail", threatening to respond in kind.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.61 percent or 36.99 points to 6,106.7 on Thursday, June 7, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.38 percent or 23.06 points to 6,092.77 before break on Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.31 percent or 19.08 points to 6,069.71 on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.06 percent or 3.48 points to 6,085.31 before break on Wednesday.
Selain air putih, ada beberapa minuman lain yang baik diminum untuk menjaga tubuh tetap terhidrasi.
Orang yang mengikuti diet Mediterania memiliki risiko lebih rendah terkena diabetes tipe 2.
