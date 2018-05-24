En
Eko Nordiansyah    •    24 Mei 2018 12:38 WIB
indonesian economy (en)
En Business (En)
Perry Warjiyo Sworn in as New BI Governor
New Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo (Photo:ant)

Jakarta: Perry Warjiyo has been officially inaugurated as the new Bank Indonesia governor for the 2018-2023 period.

Perry was sworn in at the Supreme Court headquarter on Thursday. He was nominated by President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo in February.

His inauguration ceremony was attended by previous BI governor Agus Martowardojo, Financial Services Authority (OJK) head Wimboh Santoso and Deposit Insurance Agency (LPS) head Halim Alamsyah. It was also attended by Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution, Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati and Minister of State-Owned Enterprises Rini Soemarno.

"We will prioritize monetary policies that can stabilize rupiah movements such as exchange rate measures and market interventions," the 59-year-old man said.

BI increased its reference rate by 25 basis points to 4.5 percent earlier this month. It also increased its deposit facility and lending facility rates by 25 basis points each to 3.75 percent and 5.25 percent respectively.

"We are committed to  maintain economic stability amid the escalating risks in the global financial market and global liquidity downturn," the central bank announced. 


(WAH)

