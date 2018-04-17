JCI Up 0.12% in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.12 percent or 7.21 points to 6293.96 before break on Tuesday.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 0.14 percent or 1.39 points to 1,028.54 in the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 180 stocks were up, 157 were down and 115 were unchanged.Some of the top gainers were PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk (BWPT), PT Perdana Karya Perkasa Tbk (PKPK) and PT Buyung Poetra Sembada Tbk (HOKI).Some of the top losers were PT Himalaya Energi Perkasa Tbk (HADE), PT Golden Plantation Tbk (GOLL) as well as PT Jaya Trishindo Tbk (HELI).(WAH)