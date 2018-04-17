En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JCI Up 0.12% in First Session

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    17 April 2018 13:08 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Up 0.12% in First Session
Illustration (Photo: MI/Arya Manggala)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.12 percent or 7.21 points to 6293.96 before break on Tuesday.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 0.14 percent or 1.39 points to 1,028.54 in the first session.

Baca juga
According to RTI Infokom, as many as 180 stocks were up, 157 were down and 115 were unchanged.

Some of the top gainers were PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk (BWPT), PT Perdana Karya Perkasa Tbk (PKPK) and PT Buyung Poetra Sembada Tbk (HOKI).

Some of the top losers were PT Himalaya Energi Perkasa Tbk (HADE), PT Golden Plantation Tbk (GOLL) as well as PT Jaya Trishindo Tbk (HELI).


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0455 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv