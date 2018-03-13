En
Govt to Implement Investment Incentives Next Month

Patricia Vicka    •    13 Maret 2018 19:10 WIB
indonesian economy (en)
En Business (En)
Govt to Implement Investment Incentives Next Month
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution (Photo: AntaraYudhi Mahatma)

Yogyakarta: The Indonesian government will introduce a number of incentives to attract more foreign investments.

"We will implement tay holiday, tax allowance and regulatory simplification in April. Prospective investors will only need two or three permits in the future," said Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution in Yogyakarta city on Tuesday afternoon.

"In the past few years, we have issued series of economic policy packages. However, some people still criticized current investment regulations," he added.

Earlier this year, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani hinted tax relaxation schemes for big investors. According to the proposal, the government could grant 100 percent tax holiday to eligible investors.

"We will make a big change. We will have a simpler system," he stated.


(WAH)

