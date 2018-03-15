JCI Slumps 33.43 Points in Morning Session.

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 0.52 percent or 33.43 points to 6,349.19 before break this morning.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, slumped by 0.73 percent or 7.65 points to 1,043.85 at the end of the morning session.

According to RTI Infokom, the opening session's transaction volume was about 6.24 billion shares worth around 3.85 trillion rupiahs.Meanwhile, as many as 176 stocks were down, 143 were up and 127 were unchanged.Furthermore, some of the top losers were PT First Indo American Leasing Tbk (FINN), PT Intikeramik Alamasri Inds. Tbk (IKAI), PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BBRI), PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Pt Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLKM).(WAH)