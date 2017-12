Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.06 percent, or 8 points, from Rp13,565 per dollar to Rp13,573 per dollar on Friday, December 15, 2017.



According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate appreciated by 0.04 percent, or 6 points from Rp13,576 per dollar to Rp13,570 per dollar today.

The Jakarta Commposite Index (JCI) increased by 0.09 percent, or 5.77 points, to 6,119.42 this afternoon.According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume were 22.16 billion shares worth around 10.88 trillion rupiah.Moreover, 157 stocks were up, 178 were down and 118 were unchanged.(WAH)