Indonesia Records US$8.57 Billion Trade Deficit in 2018

Jakarta: The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Tuesday that the country's trade deficit reached US$8.57 billion in 2018.



"The decrease was primarily influenced by the oil and gas sector," BPS chairman Suhariyanto said.

"We need to improve our trade balance by increasing exports," the BPS leader stated.According to the same report, Indonesian exports reached US$180.06 billion in 2018. The number increased by 6.65 percent compared to 2017.In the meantime, Indonesian non-oil and gas exports reached US$162.65 billion last year. The number increased by 6.25 percent compared to the previous year.(WAH)