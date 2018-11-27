Jokowi Urges CEOs to Stay Optimistic

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged Indonesian business leaders to stay optimistic amid global trade tensions.
"The APEC Summit failed to agree on a formal joint statement for the first time in its history," President Jokowi said during the Kompas 100 CEO Forum on Tuesday.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the 18th Anniversary of Metro TV at the Metro TV headquarters, Kedoya, West Jaka…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo met with 510 military officials at the Army Education and Training Command, Bandung, West…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo believes that the Palembang-Bakauheni toll road project could stimulate the centers of ec…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspected the Bakauheni-Palembang toll road project in Lampung province on Friday, Novemb…
Jika terus dibiarkan, kelelahan yang tak tertangani dengan baik dapat mengganggu produktivitas dan m…
Pastikan Anda menghuni rumah yang nyaman dengan melapisi dinding menggunakan cat pelapis anti bocor.
Bank Indonesia senior deputy governor Mirza Adityaswara on Friday said inflation stood at 0.3 percent month-to-month in the first …
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution is optimistic that the rupiah could continue its positive trend until t…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has encouraged start-up companies to develop systems that could help small and medium ent…
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Thursday said that the budget deficit stood at 1.95 percent of gross domestic product (G…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has ensured that the New Yogyakarta International Airport project would be fully operatio…
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati is confident that the government would exceed its state revenue target by the end of the ye…
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution is optimistic that the central govenment could achieve its economic gro…
The Indonesian Employers Association (Apindo) chairman Hariyadi Sukamdani believes that the rupiah could reach Rp13,000 per US Dol…
The Agriculture Ministry has taken a number of measures to stablize prices ahead of Christmas and New Year holidays.
The Indonesian Employers Association (Apindo) has predicted that the Indonesian economy could grow by around 5.2 percent next year…