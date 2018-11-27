En
Burger

Most Popular

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi Urges CEOs to Stay Optimistic

Ilham wibowo    •    27 November 2018 13:46 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En Business (En)
Jokowi Urges CEOs to Stay Optimistic
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Medcom.id/Ilham Wibowo)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged Indonesian business leaders to stay optimistic amid global trade tensions.

"The APEC Summit failed to agree on a formal joint statement for the first time in its history," President Jokowi said during the Kompas 100 CEO Forum on Tuesday.

Baca juga
"It means the global economy may still face uncertainties in the future," President Jokowi added.

Indonesian exports stood at $150.88 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by 8.84 percent compared to the same period last year.

In the meantime, The country's non-oil and gas exports stood at $136.65 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by 8.73 percent compared to the same period last year.

In addition, the country's oil and gas exports stood at $14.23 billion in January-October 2018.  It increased by around 10 percent compared to the same period last year.

"We must believe that many opportunities are hidden behind these challenges," President Jokowi stated.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, medcom.id - Media Group, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0835 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv