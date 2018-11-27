Jokowi Urges CEOs to Stay Optimistic

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged Indonesian business leaders to stay optimistic amid global trade tensions.



"The APEC Summit failed to agree on a formal joint statement for the first time in its history," President Jokowi said during the Kompas 100 CEO Forum on Tuesday.

"It means the global economy may still face uncertainties in the future," President Jokowi added.Indonesian exports stood at $150.88 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by 8.84 percent compared to the same period last year.In the meantime, The country's non-oil and gas exports stood at $136.65 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by 8.73 percent compared to the same period last year.In addition, the country's oil and gas exports stood at $14.23 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by around 10 percent compared to the same period last year."We must believe that many opportunities are hidden behind these challenges," President Jokowi stated.(WAH)