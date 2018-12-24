Manufacturing Industry Could Ease RI's Trade Deficit: Ministry

En
Jokowi Inspects Dam Projects in Bogor

Jokowi Planning to Spend New Year's Eve in Bogor

Ilham wibowo    •    24 Desember 2018 15:51 WIB
macroeconomics (en)
Industry Minister Airlangga Hartarto (Photo:Medcom.id/Ilham Wibowo)

Jakarta: Industry Minister Airlangga Hartarto is committed to support Indonesia's manufacturing industry in order to reduce the country's widening trade deficit.

"72.28 percent of our total exports are manufacturing exports," the Golkar Party chairman told reporters on Monday.

According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesia posted a trade deficit of US$2.05 billion in November. Cumulatively, the country recorded a trade deficit of USD7.52 billion from January until November.

According to the report, the country's export value stood at USD14.83 billion last month. The number dropped by 6.69 percent compared to the previous month.

On the other hand, the country's import value stood at USD16.88 billion last month. The number dropped by 4.47 percent compared to the previous month.

"We have to observe both domestic and international markets," Airlangga said.



(WAH)

