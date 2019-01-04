BI Expects Stable Inflation in January

Jakarta: Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo has prediced that the country's inflation will reach around 0.53 percent month-to-month and 3.03 percent year-on-year in January 2019.



"Price increases will still occur this month. Higher transportation fares can still be found," Perry told reporters on Friday, January 4, 2018.

"That is normal. It is only few days after New Year's Eve," Perry said.In December 2018, consumer prices increased by 0.62 percent. In the meantime, the annual consumer prices index stood at 3.13 percent.Last month, food products contributed 0.29 percent to the inflation rate. In the meantime, transportation, communication and financial services contributed 0.24 percent to the inflation rate.According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), the highest inflation of 2.08 percent was recorded in Kupang. On the other hand, the lowest inflation of 0.02 percent was recorded in Banda Aceh.(WAH)