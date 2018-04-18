JCI Rises 19.97 Points in Morning Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index increased by 0.32 percent or 19.97 points to 6,305.73 before break on Wednesday.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 0.33 percent or 3,44 points to 1,030.43 in the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 183 stocks were up, 151 were down and 119 were unchanged.The top gainers were PT Eureka Prima Jakarta Tbk (LCGP), Bank Inda Perdana Tbk (BINA) and PT Perdana Karya Perkasa Tbk (PKPK).The top losers were PT Tanah Laut Tbk (INDX), PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (FREN) and Pt jaya Trishindo Tbk (HELI).(WAH)