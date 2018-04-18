En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JCI Rises 19.97 Points in Morning Session

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    18 April 2018 12:59 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Rises 19.97 Points in Morning Session
Illustration (Photo: MI/Rommy Pujianto)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index increased by 0.32 percent or 19.97 points to 6,305.73 before break on Wednesday.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 0.33 percent or 3,44 points to 1,030.43 in the first session.

Baca juga
According to RTI Infokom, as many as 183 stocks were up, 151 were down and 119 were unchanged.

The top gainers were PT Eureka Prima Jakarta Tbk (LCGP), Bank Inda Perdana Tbk (BINA) and PT Perdana Karya Perkasa Tbk (PKPK).

The top losers were PT Tanah Laut Tbk (INDX), PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (FREN) and Pt jaya Trishindo Tbk (HELI).


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0736 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv