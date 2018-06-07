En
Burger

Most Popular

Turkey Hikes Interest Rate Again as Vote Looms

Turkey Hikes Interest Rate Again as Vote Looms

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JCI Up 0.61 Percent

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    07 Juni 2018 18:50 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Up 0.61 Percent
Illustration (Photo:Medcom/M Rizal)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.61 percent or 36.99 points to 6,106.7 on Thursday, June 7, 2018.

The index of 45 most liquid index (LQ45) increased by 0.73 percent or 7.03 points to 976.49 in today's trading session.

Baca juga
According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was 9.74 billion shares worth 8.58 trillion rupiahs.

In addition, as many as 234 stocks were up, 155 were down and 105 were unchanged.

The top gainers were PT Intikeramik Alamasri Industri Tbk (IKAI), PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk (IMAS) and PT Sawit Sumbermas Sarana Tbk (SSMS).

The top losers were PT Mitra Investindo Tbk (MITI), PT Guna Timur Raya Tbk (TRUK) and PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTM).

According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate depreciated by 0.16 percent or 22 points to Rp13,875 per dollar as of 4:59 AM EDT or 3:59 PM Jakarta time.

Meanwhile, the Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.05 percent or seven points to Rp13,868 per dollar today.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0385 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv