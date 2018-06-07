JCI Up 0.61 Percent

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.61 percent or 36.99 points to 6,106.7 on Thursday, June 7, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid index (LQ45) increased by 0.73 percent or 7.03 points to 976.49 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was 9.74 billion shares worth 8.58 trillion rupiahs.In addition, as many as 234 stocks were up, 155 were down and 105 were unchanged.The top gainers were PT Intikeramik Alamasri Industri Tbk (IKAI), PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk (IMAS) and PT Sawit Sumbermas Sarana Tbk (SSMS).The top losers were PT Mitra Investindo Tbk (MITI), PT Guna Timur Raya Tbk (TRUK) and PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTM).According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate depreciated by 0.16 percent or 22 points to Rp13,875 per dollar as of 4:59 AM EDT or 3:59 PM Jakarta time.Meanwhile, the Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.05 percent or seven points to Rp13,868 per dollar today.(WAH)