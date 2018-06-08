JCI Down to 5993 ahead of Eid Holidays

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.85 percent or 113.07 points to 5,993.63 on Friday, June 8, 2018.
The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) dropped by 2.64 percent or 25.79 points to 950.70 in today's trading session.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.23 percent or 73.97 points to 6,088.79 on Tuesday June 5, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.83 percent or 49.7 points to 6,064.52 before break on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.52 percent or 31.23 points to 6,014.82 on Monday, June 4, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.78 percent or 46.62 points to 6,030.2 before break on Monday.
Bank Indonesia (BI) has projected that the country will recorded an inflation of 0.22 percent in the end of June 2018.
Indonesia’s official reserve assets stood at $122.9 billion as of end-May 2018, Bank Indonesia (BI) announced Friday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.84 percent or 51.07 points to 6,055.63 before break on Friday.
Europe and hosts Canada warned US President Donald Trump on Thursday that they will not be intimidated at the G7 summit, despite f…
The Turkish central bank on Thursday hiked interest rates for the second time in two weeks, prompting the lira to rally strongly w…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.61 percent or 36.99 points to 6,106.7 on Thursday, June 7, 2018.
China has offered to buy $70 billion worth of US goods if Washington drops plans to impose tariffs in return, an official in Presi…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.38 percent or 23.06 points to 6,092.77 before break on Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.31 percent or 19.08 points to 6,069.71 on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.