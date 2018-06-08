JCI Down to 5993 ahead of Eid Holidays

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.85 percent or 113.07 points to 5,993.63 on Friday, June 8, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) dropped by 2.64 percent or 25.79 points to 950.70 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was 8.34 billion shares worth 11.35 trillion rupiahs.In addition, as many as 269 stocks were down, 116 were up and 104 were unchanged.The top losers were PT Kalbe Farma Tbk (KLBF), PT Intikeramik Alamasri Industri Tbk (IKAI), PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (BMRI), Pt Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGAS) and PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (SMGR).The top gainers were PT Sriwahana Adityakarta Tbk (SWAT), PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk (TPIA), PT MNC Studios International Tbk (MSIN), Pt Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia Tbk (TKIM) and PT Jaya Trishindo Tbk (HELI).According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate de[reciated by 0.41 percent or 57 points to Rp13,932 per dollar as of 4:59 AM EDT or 3:59 PM Jakarta time.Meanwhile, the Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.24 percent or 34 points to Rp13,868 per dollar today.(WAH)