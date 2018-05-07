JCI Rises 0.85% in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.85 percent or 49.06 points to 5841.41 before break on Monday.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 1.21 percent or 11.17 points to 931.29 in the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 196 stocks were up, 155 were down and 102 were unchanged.The top gainers were PT Asia Paciic Fibers Tbk (POLY), PT Triwira Insanlestari Tbk (TRIL), PT Trada Alam Minera Tbk (TRAM), PT Buyung Poetra Sembada Tbk (HOKI) and PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk (IMAS).The top losers were PT Charnic Capitall Tbk (NICK), PT Ever Shine Tex Tbk (ESTI), PT Agung Podomoro Land Tbk (APLN), PT Media Nusantara Citra Tbk (MNCN) and PT United Tractors Tbk (UNTR).(WAH)