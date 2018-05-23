En
Burger

Most Popular

MH370 Search to End Next Week: Malaysian Minister

MH370 Search to End Next Week: Malaysian Minister

The Internet: a Dangerous Place for Wild Animals

The Internet: a Dangerous Place for Wild Animals

French Gourmets Cheesed Off at New Camembert Rules

French Gourmets Cheesed Off at New Camembert Rules

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JCI Soars 40.89 Points

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    23 Mei 2018 18:44 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Soars 40.89 Points
Illustration (Photo: MI/Usman Iskandar)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.71 percent or 40.89 points to 5792 on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 1.19 percent or 10.84 points to 922.68 in today's trading session.

Baca juga
According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was 9.05 billion shares worth 8.93 trillion rupiahs.

In addition, 177 stocks were up, 203 were down and 109 were unchanged.

The top gainers were PT Bumi Citra Permai Tbk (BCIP), PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk (ERAA), PT XL Axiata Tbk (EXCL), PT PP (Persero) Tbk (PTPP) and PT Barito Pacific Tbk (BRPT).

The top losers were P{PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (FREN), PT Adaro Energy Tbk (ADRO), PT Mitra Investindo Tbk (MITI), PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk (ITMG) and PT Bank Ganesha Tbk (BGTG).


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.5328 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv