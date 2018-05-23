JCI Soars 40.89 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.71 percent or 40.89 points to 5792 on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 1.19 percent or 10.84 points to 922.68 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was 9.05 billion shares worth 8.93 trillion rupiahs.In addition, 177 stocks were up, 203 were down and 109 were unchanged.The top gainers were PT Bumi Citra Permai Tbk (BCIP), PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk (ERAA), PT XL Axiata Tbk (EXCL), PT PP (Persero) Tbk (PTPP) and PT Barito Pacific Tbk (BRPT).The top losers were P{PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (FREN), PT Adaro Energy Tbk (ADRO), PT Mitra Investindo Tbk (MITI), PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk (ITMG) and PT Bank Ganesha Tbk (BGTG).(WAH)