En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JISDOR Depreciates 44 Points

Arif Wicaksono    •    18 April 2017 17:53 WIB
finance and money
En Business (En)
JISDOR Depreciates 44 Points
Illustration (Photo: MTVN/Eko Nordiansyah)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 44 points on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

The reference rate reached Rp13,299 per dollar today and Rp13,255 per dollar on the previous day.

Baca juga
Meanwhile, the Jakarta Composite Index increased by 0.520 percent to 5,606.517 points this afternoon.

The transaction volume reached around 23.9 billion shares worth around 14.3 trillion rupiah.

Moreover, 150 stocks were up, 150 stocks were down and 120 stocks were stagnant.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0407 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv