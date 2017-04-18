JISDOR Depreciates 44 Points

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 44 points on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.



The reference rate reached Rp13,299 per dollar today and Rp13,255 per dollar on the previous day.

Meanwhile, the Jakarta Composite Index increased by 0.520 percent to 5,606.517 points this afternoon.The transaction volume reached around 23.9 billion shares worth around 14.3 trillion rupiah.Moreover, 150 stocks were up, 150 stocks were down and 120 stocks were stagnant.(WAH)