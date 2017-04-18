JISDOR Depreciates 44 Points

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 44 points on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
The reference rate reached Rp13,299 per dollar today and Rp13,255 per dollar on the previous day.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 16 points on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 41 points on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 18 points on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Bank Indonesia has announced that foreign exchange reserves increased by USD1.9 billion to USD121.8 billion in March 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated two points on Thursday, April 6, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) reached Rp13,329 per dollar on Wednesday, April 5, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated to Rp13,326 per dollar on Tuesday from Rp13,324 per dollar on Monday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated to Rp13,321 per dollar on Friday from Rp13,316 per dollar on Thursday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated to Rp13.316 per dollar on Thursday from Rp13,323 per dollar on W…
President Joko Widodo has selected 14 Financial Services Authority (OJK) commissioner candidates.
The Jakarta Composite Index increased by 0.520 percent to 5,606.517 points on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
PT Cirebon Electric Power has signed a loan agreement worth around USD1.74 billion or equal to around Rp23 trillion.
The Indonesian Stock Exchange (IDX) will close for the Jakarta gubernatorial runoff election runoff on Wednesday.
Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday as a weaker yen lifted exporters following reported remarks by the US treasury secretary that a…
Bank Indonesia recorded that the country's external debt reached USD321.7 billion in February 2017.
Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati confirmed on Monday that she will attend the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2017…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by nine points to Rp13,255 per dollar on Monday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.695 percent to 5,577.487 points on Monday, April 17, 2017.
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) reported that Indonesia posted a trade surplus of USD1.23 billion in March 2017.
The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) will open on the Jakarta gubernatorial election day, IDX trading and membership director Alpino…